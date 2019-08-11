EN
    13:17, 11 August 2019 | GMT +6

    28 dead after Typhoon Lekima lands in east China

    HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM - A total of 28 people died and 20 remain missing in east China's Zhejiang Province after typhoon Lekima made landfall in the province on Saturday, local authorities said on Sunday morning, Xinhua reports.

    Nearly 1.08 million people have been evacuated to safe places, and close to 5 million people in Zhejiang were affected, said the provincial flood control headquarters.

    The typhoon landed around 1:45 a.m. Saturday in Zhejiang, bringing heavy rainstorms and triggering flash floods. In Yongjia County, torrential downpours caused a landslide that blocked rivers. The barrier lake bursted and flooded people away.

    Lekima is expected to churn up the east coast towards Shandong Province on Sunday.

