28 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 76 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

135 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, 28 deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered 63,442 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 55,723 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 3,915 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 7,671 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raisingthe total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 641,885 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 525,627 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.