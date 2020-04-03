28 healthcare workers contracted coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 28 healthcare workers have contracted coronavirus in Kazakhstan, Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov revealed at the online briefing of the Central Communications Service on Friday, Kazinform reports.

During the online briefing, Minister Birtanov admitted he is asked a lot about the number of healthcare workers who contracted the COVID-19.

«Among those healthcare workers who work at a special quarantine facilities 28 have contracted the new coronavirus,» he said.

According to the minister, each case is being monitored.

«As I’ve already said the work at those facilities is considered high risk,» Birtanov noted, adding that there are multiple examples abroad of healthcare workers who contracted COVID-19 while treating infectious patients.