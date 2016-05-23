EN
    19:00, 23 May 2016 | GMT +6

    ‘28 Panfilov Guards’ movie to bow October 2016

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Muhamediuly has set the release date of "28 Panfilov Guards" movie. It is planned to bow in October the current year.

    According to his words, this year it is also planned to release the TV series dedicated to 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate.
    Mr. Muhamediuly informed that Nursultan Nazarbayev charged the agency to prepare a concept of Kazakhstan's film industry development.

