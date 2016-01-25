EN
    13:14, 25 January 2016 | GMT +6

    28 people evacuated from snow prison in E Kazakhstan

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM East Kazakhstan rescuers have evacuated 28 people from snow blockade on the Karaganda-Ayagoz-Bogaz road section.

    According to the local emergencies authorities, the road was closed yesterday for blizzard and zero visibility.

    The rescued people were the passengers of a bus which was moving from Almaty to Zaissan town. The bus was trapped in snow. All the passengers were transported to a safe area. No deaths or injuries were reported.

