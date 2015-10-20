28 projects being implemented in Aralsk through business support center

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Aral district branch of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs supports the implementation of 28 projects worth 253 million tenge, the press service of Kyzylorda regional administration office informs.

"The main task of the Chamber is improving the business climate and development of entrepreneurship in the region," said the director of regional office Kadyrhan Yensepov. He noted that the branch provides legal support to entrepreneurs, represents their interests. The center's specialists successfully provide advice to local entrepreneurs on government business support programs, provide project administration and assist in drawing up business plans and collecting documents for obtaining loans from second tier banks and through the regional investment center. Total about 3,500 small and medium-sized businesses are registered in the district.