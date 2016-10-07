28 students lost Bolashak scholarship since early 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 28 recipients lost Bolashak scholarship in 2016, member of the Sociocultural Committee of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Dzhamilya Nurmanbetova told Kazinform correspondent.

"It's no secret that the Republican Commission [that awards the Bolashak scholarship] occasionally strips Bolashakers of scholarships. 28 low-performing students have lost the Bolashak scholarship since the beginning of 2016. Some of them lost it because of the poor knowledge of foreign language, some - because they were unable to graduate. We do realize that the government earmarks a lot of money for the Bolashak program," MP Nurmanbetova said at the Bolashak Alumni Reunion Conference and Education Fair-2016 (BARCEF-2016) on Friday.



According to her, in order to cut expenses it is necessary to step up language requirements within the framework of the program and make the selection process more rigorous.



Dzhamilya Nurmanbetova added that 8,855 Bolashak scholarship holders have completed their studies abroad to date. Of 8,855, 2,110 or 25% work in the regions of Kazakhstan. Over 32% and 43% found jobs in Almaty and Astana respectively.