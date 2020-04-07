28 water storage reservoirs to be built in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to build 28 new water reservoirs, this was announced by the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev at a Government meeting.

«In his Address to the people of Kazakhstan in September last year Head of State ordered to increase the area of ​​irrigated land to 3 million hectares. In this regard it is necessary to create additional sources of irrigation through the construction of new water reservoirs. In total, by 2030 it is planned to build 28 reservoirs in Akmola, Aktobe, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions,» said Magzum Mirzagaliyev.

According to his words, these reservoirs will make it possible to accumulate water with a total volume of 3.8 km3. At the same time, 12 reservoirs are planned to be used both for irrigation and for removing flood threats in 70 settlements of the country.

He added that the construction of the reservoirs will employ 29 thousand people from rural sector.