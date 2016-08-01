280,000 children from low-income families to get support under Road to School campaign

ASTANA. KAZINFORM About 280 thousand children from low-income families will be involved in "Road to school" republican charity campaign. Deputy Chairman of the Committee on the Protection of Children under the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Manshuk Abdykarim said at a press conference in the CCS, government.kz reported.

"Traditionally the campaign involves about 70 thousand people. They are the representatives of guardianship authorities, law-enforcement bodies, public associations, and a parent community," M.Abdykarim said.

According to her, this year the local executive bodies have compiled lists with 280 thousand children.

"During the campaign parents can submit applications. The campaign includes a number of activities. In every residential area, farms, suburban cottages there will be held control activities to identify children at risk: homeless, abandoned children, children from dysfunctional families, children who regularly shy away from studying, beggars," M.Abdykarim added.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science, during the campaign hotlines and public reception will operate nonstop.