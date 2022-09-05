EN
    09:35, 05 September 2022

    280 more recovered from COVID-19 last day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 281 people more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread in Kazakhstan reads.

    3 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan, 33 in Almaty, 6 in Zhetysu, 43 in West Kazakhstan, 86 in Karaganda region, 65 in Kostanay region, 5 in Kyzylorda region, 16 in Mangistau region, 23 in Pavlodar region, 1 in Ulytau region raising the country’s recoveries from COVID-19 to 1,359,538.


