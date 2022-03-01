EN
Trends:
    20:00, 01 March 2022 | GMT +6

    285 people treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau region

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 285 people are treated for coronavirus in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    Six more coronavirus cases were reported in Atyrau region for the past 24 hours, the regional healthcare department reports. Three of them have symptoms, while another three are asymptomatic.

    Five of them were registered in Atyrau. For the past 24 hours 25 people more recovered from COVID-19.

    Currently, 257 people are treated at home, 24 are staying in the modular hospital,4 in the infectious diseases hospitals.

    The region remains in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.


