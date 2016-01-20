286 road accidents involving public transport registered in Almaty in 2015

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Last year 286 road accidents involving public transport were registered in the city of Almaty, the press service of the city's Internal Affairs Department reports.

According to the statement as a result of the road accidents involving public transport 7 people were killed, 36 - injured. 220 traffic accidents occurred due to the fault of bus drivers.

According to the Department of Internal Affairs in 2015 there were revealed 1, 825 traffic violations by drivers of buses.