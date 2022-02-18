289 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 39,556 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Of 39,556 COVID-19 patients under treatment, 5,269 are in-patients and 34,287 are out-patients.

Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 289, in critical condition – 121, and on artificial lung ventilation – 92.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 1,351 cases of and 4,107 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



