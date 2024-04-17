289 Kazakhstani passengers stuck in Dubai

289 Kazakhstani passengers got stuck at the Dubai Airport due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Air Astana.

As the airline informed on Telegram, "due to airfield flooding, yesterday’s flights KC206 Dubai-Astana and KC898 Dubai-Almaty are scheduled to depart today, April 17, at 10.30 am and 01:10 pm local time, respectively."

The passengers were provided with meals and drinks and blankets.

The civil aviation committee could not specify the exact number of Kazakhstanis remain stuck in the UAE.

According to WAM, the UAE witnessed its heaviest rainfall on record in the past 24 hours. "Surpassing anything documented since the start of data collection in 1949, the downpour impacted numerous regions across the country," reported the agency.

Dubai Airports confirmed cancellation of 17 arrivals and departures due to bad weather.