28th plenary sitting of Foreign Investors Council with participation of N. Nazarbayev began in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 28th plenary sitting of the Foreign Investors Council has begun in Astana's Palace of Independence. President N. Nazarbayev takes part in the event.

The current sitting of the council is dedicated to development of the agricultural sphere. The participants of the council will discuss the directions and prospects of development of the sector in Kazakhstan, proposals on improvement of the investment attractiveness and opportunities for introduction of new advanced technologies in the agricultural sector.