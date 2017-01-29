28th Winter Universiade declared open in dazzling show

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The 28th World Winter Universiade declared open, Kazinform correspondent reports from Almaty.

16 torches from major Kazakh cities were joined in one large flame lit the Universiade cauldron at the opening ceremony.





"I declare World Winter Universiade open", said Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The ceremony began with a procession of akyns, horsemen riding demonstrating the art of trick riding. After them went paluans (Kazakh wrestlers) participants of "Kazakhstan Barysy». Spectators and visitors were shown the shashu rite.And after that National Flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been raised above the scene.





Theatrical historical and ethnic mystery was accompanied by a grand change of innovative decorations - robots with tablets, wind mills, mythical heroes, fountains and fireworks.

Delegations of 57 states took part in the Parade of Nations. Kazakh skier Daulet Rakhimbayev was a flag-bearer of the national team.

The flag bearers of all countries then circled a rostrum, where Kazakh skater Imanbekova Aiza gave the Universiade Oath, on behalf of all athletes declaring they will compete according to the rules of their respective sport.

The Universiade takes place in Almaty from January 29 to February 8, 2017. 2,000 athletes from 58 countries will compete for 543 medals in 12 types of sports: figure skating, short track, alpine skiing, snowboarding, biathlon, cross country skiing, ice hockey (men, women), curling, ski jumping, Nordic combined, speed skating, freestyle. 3,000 Kazakh and foreign volunteers are involved in the organization of the event. The organizers expect arrival of 30,000 tourists from Kazakhstan and worldwide. The 28th Winter Universiade Almaty will be broadcast in more than 100 countries and over 1 bln people will be able to watch the event.