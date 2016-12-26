28th World Winter Universiade takes place January 29 - February 8 in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The procedure of accreditation of media representatives covering of the World Winter Universiade 2017 is being conducted. Accreditation of media will continue till December 29, 2016. For accredited foreign media representatives an easier registration procedure and visa issue is foreseen.

The Ambassador of the Universiade-2017 is Dariga Shakimova, bronze winner in boxing in the Olympic Games held in Rio-de-Janeiro. "The Universiade is a big event. I would like to wish Kazakhstan athletes good luck and successful performance" - Dariga Shakimova told.

The main mission of the Ambassador of the Winter Universiade-2017 is to distribute and develop the values of sports, tourism and healthy life style among students.