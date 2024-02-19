07:38, 19 February 2024 | GMT +6
29 adults, 11 kids evacuated as fire breaks out in five-storey house
29 adults and 11 children were evacuated as a fire broke out at the barber's shop on the first floor of the five-storey residential building in Kyzylorda region on February 18, Kazinform News Agency cites the region’s emergency department.
People were evacuated safely using the stairs.
No casualties were reported. 28 firefighters and nine pieces of equipment of the emergency department were deployed.