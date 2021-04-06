29 Kazakhstanis return home without PCR tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 29 nationals of Kazakhstan have returned home without PCR tests, Kazinform reports.

22 international flights from Spain, the Republic of Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Georgia, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on April 5.

Of 2,915 passengers onboard of those flights, only 29 had no PCR test certificates.

9 flights carrying 1,324 passengers (1,316 with PCR tests, 8 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Almaty city.

6 flights with 816 passengers onboard (795 with PCR tests, 21 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.

3 flights with 345 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Shymkent city.

1 flight with 150 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Aktau city.

1 flight with 134 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Karaganda city.

1 flight with 2 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Ust-Kamenogorsk city.

All those without PCR tests have been tested for COVIV-19 and are awaiting for the results at a special quarantine facility.

All 22 nationals of Kazakhstan who returned home on April 4 without PCR tests tested negative for COVID-19.