EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:40, 27 June 2022 | GMT +6

    29 new cases of coronavirus infection revealed in Kyrgyzstan during week

    None
    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 29 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection were registered in Kyrgyzstan during the last week, Kabar News Agency has learnt from the Department of State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, Kabar reports.

    Thus, 1 person was hospitalized, his condition is moderate.

    No new COVID-19 cases were recorded in other regions of Kyrgyzstan.

    On June 20-26, 22 more coronavirus cases were revealed compared to the previous week.


    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!