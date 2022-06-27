29 new cases of coronavirus infection revealed in Kyrgyzstan during week

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 29 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection were registered in Kyrgyzstan during the last week, Kabar News Agency has learnt from the Department of State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, Kabar reports.

Thus, 1 person was hospitalized, his condition is moderate.

No new COVID-19 cases were recorded in other regions of Kyrgyzstan.

On June 20-26, 22 more coronavirus cases were revealed compared to the previous week.