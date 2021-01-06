29 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia registered in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 29 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

100 people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia. No deaths caused by the COVID-like pneumonia have been reported countrywide.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has added 46,020 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 33,398 patients have fully recovered. The disease has claimed lives of 513 people across the country.