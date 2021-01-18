294 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 24,875 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of January 17, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

6,570 patients are staying at hospitals, 18,305 are receiving outpatient treatment.

294 patients are in critical condition, 60 are in extremely severe condition and 40 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 1,003 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 169,099.