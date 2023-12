NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 295 people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

81 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 21 in Shymkent, 46 in Akmola region, 5 in Almaty region, 19 in Atyrau region, 3 in East Kazakhstan, 7 in West Kazakhstan, 52 in Karaganda region, 61 in North Kazakhstan. As a result the number of COVID-19-recovered rose to 962,768.