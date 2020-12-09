295 Iranians succumb to COVID19 in past 24 hours: official

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Some 295 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 51,212, Iran Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

Some 10,223 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,747 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Lari noted that a total of 1,072,620 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 765,639 of whom have recovered and were discharged from hospital.

Some 5,779 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 6,523,409 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Since its outbreak in December 2019, the deadly virus has killed over 1,540,000 worldwide.

Currently, 64 Iranian cities are in red zones while 278 are orange and 106 yellow.