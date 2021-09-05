298 COVID-like pneumonia cases registered in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 298 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

143 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, eleven deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered 71,225 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 59,089 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 4,553 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan logged 4,568 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 812,999 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 716,645 people recovered from the novel coronavirus.