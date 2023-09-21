2.9mln ha of unused agricultural lands withdrawn to state ownership since Jan 2023

Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin has chaired a meeting of the Commission for Withdrawal of Unused and Illegally Allocated Land Plots, Kazinform learned from the Government's press office.

Since early 2022, the government has withdrawn 8.3 million hectares of agricultural lands - 5.4 million hectares in 2022 and 2.9 million hectares in 2023.

Following the inspection carried out by the Land Resources Management Committee countrywide, 615 orders on elimination of the land law violations on the area of 835,900 hectares were issued. 183 cases on 271,500 thousand were submitted for review in a court. In 797 cases, the violators were fined at 156.3 million tenge.

“The withdrawal of unused land aims not only at their return to the state ownership, but also at their further fair distribution. The President clearly outlined the task: to boost the development of cooperation between farmers under the Auyl Amanaty program. But if the villagers do not have pasture lands, then what kind of development can we talk about? Lands should work for the benefit of the country's economy, and not remain unused because of red tape,” Serik Zhumangarin said.