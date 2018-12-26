2bn tenge to be spent on establishment of Botai Culture Museum in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan region is planning to open a Museum of Botai Culture, Kazinform reports.

As part of implementation of the Presidential Article ‘Seven Facets of the Great Steppe,' the region continues the works on construction of the Museum of Botai Culture - cultural monument of the Chalcolithic age tribes.



According to the Governor Kumar Aksakalov, 2bn tenge will be spent from the national budget for this purpose in 2019.



Botai settlement is located in Aiyrtau municipality of the North Kazakhstan region. Numerous researchers both from Kazakhstan and foreign countries confirmed that namely Botai became the location of the earliest domestication of horse - in IV millennium BC.



Kumar Aksakalov unveiled also the authorities' plan to boost tourism in the Imantau-Shalkar resort area as well. He said that highways towards Astana and Russian regions had already been overhauled.



In the past two years the number of tourists coming to the North Kazakhstan from the northern regions of Russia has doubled.