2nd Eurasian Economic Forum to bring together up to 2.5 thou participants

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Over 2,500 government officials, reps of business circles, international organizations, and media are to attend the upcoming Eurasian Economic Forum to take place on May 24-25 in Moscow, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Forum titled ‘The Eurasian integration in a multipolar world’ is to aim at improving cooperative ties in the Eurasian space.

The Forum is to feature 35 business sessions under seven themes, as well as a plenary session.

As part of the Forum, a session of the Presidium of the Business Council of the Eurasian Economic Union as well as the signing of a consortium agreement between the leading universities of the EAEU member States in the field of Eurasian integration is to take place. The results of the first international climate projects competition ‘Green Eurasia’ will be summed up.

It is expected that over 2,500 government officials, reps of business circles, international organizations, and media are to attend the upcoming Eurasian Economic Forum. Alongside the reps from the Eurasian Five, the Forum is to be joined by speakers from China, South African Republic, Uzbekistan, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Indonesia, as well as officials from the UN and the International Migration Organization.

According to Iya Malkina, official spokesperson of the Eurasian Economic Commission, the Eurasian Economic Forum is to be held in conjunction with a Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to take place in person on May 25 with the participation of the Heads of State of the Union in Moscow.

«Reports on the implementation of the main areas of the EAEU’s international activity in 2022, realization of the 2025 Strategy, as well as the information about the results of the works on natural monopolies carried out in 2022 are to be presented to the Heads of State,» said Malkina.

She added that the Supreme Court is to sign a package of amendments to the Treaty on the EAEU – the so-called 3rd Large Protocol.

Originally held as the Eurasian Week in 2016, the Eurasian Economic Forum held its first summit in May 2022 in Bishkek. The Forum is hosted annually by the country chairing the Union’s bodies.