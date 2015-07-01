2nd International Kite Festival to take place in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - July 4-6 in the framework of celebrations to mark the City Day Astana will host the 2nd International Festival of Kites and Balloons "Astana Aspany", the press service of the city administration informs.

The festival will bring together kite designers from Spain, Singapore, Germany, France, Russia and Austria. Prokite team of Russia, Rolf Zimmermann of Germany, Anna Rubin of Austria, Spaniard Pedro González - one of the founders of Los Hermanos Show Kites will arrive in the capital city of Kazakhstan. According to the Department of Culture, this year's festival will be held for over three days. Recall that the first kite festival "Astana Aspany" was held July 5, 2014. It was recognized as the largest kite festival in the post-Soviet space.