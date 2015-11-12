ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 2nd international media forum of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan titled "Culture of peace and accord" began in Astana.

According to organizers of the event, the main purpose of the forum is to discuss the issues of strengthening and development of the Kazakh identity and unity, increase the competitiveness of the mass media of Kazakhstan, popularize the Kazakhstani model of public consent and national unity.

It is planned to hold three panel sessions on relevant issues of development of mass media, blog sphere and master classes from leading Kazakhstani foreign speakers, exhibitions of ethnocultural associations and photo exhibition "Year of People's Assembly".