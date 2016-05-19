2nd meeting of Land Reform Commission to debate sale of land parcels to Kazakhstanis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The second meeting of the Land Reform Commission scheduled for Saturday, May 21, will discuss the issue of selling the land parcels to Kazakhstanis. First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has said it today at the press conference held in the office of the Central Communication Services in Astana.

As Sagintayev noted, the Commission will discuss what lands will be sold to Kazakhstanis, how this procedure will be carried out and who will determine these land parcels. Meanwhile, the 1st Vice PM stressed that the current legislation prohibits sale of lands to foreign nationals.

“The meeting will focus on the whole range of issues related to the sale of lands to Kazakhstanis. We plan to have several meetings in Astana. After three or four discussions, we will leave for the regions for discussing this issue with the members of public councils and public organizations. The final decision will be submitted for the consideration of the Parliament,” said Sagintayev.