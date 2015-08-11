2nd night of violence in Ferguson

FERGUSON. KAZINFORM - Protests marking the one-year anniversary of the shooting of unarmed 18-year-old Michael Brown were extended for a second day on Tuesday in Ferguson.

Protesters have thrown rocks and empty water bottles at police since Monday night till early Tuesday morning, while police used pepper spray to force back crowds, according to Xinhua reporters at the scene.

Approximately 600 people took to the street, beating on drums and shouting profanity at police officers during an extended standoff shortly after midnight. Police helicopters flew low over the crowds and shined searchlights at the protesters.

The police said they had arrested 23 people in connection with the protests. Xinhua reporters also saw them searching multiple vehicles for guns. Two armored personnel carriers were also spotted on the street in Ferguson.

During the protests, Xinhua reporters witnessed a woman scolding a man who had allegedly thrown a water bottle at police from the back of the group. "No. Don't do that. If you want to do that, you go to the front of the group. Show your face, coward," she said.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m., members of a U.S. nationalist military group, Oathkeepers, arrived carrying large assault rifles, saying they were there to help.

The Oathkeepers were also present to protect buildings from arson during the November 2014 riots following the non-indictment of former police officer Darren Wilson.

Earlier in the day, approximately 50 protesters shut down Interstate 70, a busy four-lane highway, and multiple arrests were made. One journalist from ABC's Fusion network as well as two others working for Russian news outlet Ruptly were briefly detained.

On Sunday, a group of 600 people stood in silence for four and a half minutes at the Michael Brown memorial in Ferguson, Missouri, to commemorate the slaying of the 18-year-old black young man by a white police officer exactly a year ago, Kazinform refers to Xinhuanet.com.