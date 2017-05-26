EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:19, 26 May 2017 | GMT +6

    2nd-seed Putintseva stunned in Nurnberg

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan crashed out of the quarterfinal match of the 2017 Nurnberg Versicherungs Cup in Germany, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The 22-year-old Putintseva seeded 2nd at the tournament was toppled by Sorana Cirstea from Romania in a three-set match 3-6, 6-3, 4-6.

    The tennis players spent almost three hours on court.

    On her way to the quarterfinal the Kazakhstani edged out Julia Glushko from Israel and Yanina Wickmayer from Germany.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!