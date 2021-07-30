2nd shipment of Japanese COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The second consignment of the Japanese COVID-19 vaccine named 'AstraZeneca' arrived in Iran on Friday morning, IRNA reports.

The shipment includes 1,098,300 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The first consignment of vaccines against COVID-19 disease sent by the Japanese government arrived in Tehran, on Friday (Jul 23, 2021).

Iran has been recently slow in vaccinating its population against the Coronavius because of what Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called reneging by the countries supposed to deliver Iran’s purchased vaccines.

He noted that intense coordination has been done for the shipment because of Olympic Games being held in Japan.