2nd Shusha Global Media Forum focuses on fight against disinformation

The Second Shusha Global Media Forum has focused on the fight against disinformation, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency (MEDIA) Ahmad Ismayilov told reporters, Trend reports.

"Our goal in holding this forum is to attract the attention of both the local and international media communities to the measures that can be taken in this area. The meeting of President Ilham Aliyev with the forum participants on the first day of the event reflects the attention paid to the media sector in the country.

The panel session held within the forum spotlighted both local and international experts on issues related to countering disinformation and the spread of fake news. Their consensus was that an international platform should be established to combat disinformation," he added.

The Second Shusha Global Media Forum was held on July 20–22 and attended by 150 foreign guests from 49 countries, including news agencies from 34 countries, 12 international organizations and media entities, as well as 60 heads and representatives of Azerbaijani media.