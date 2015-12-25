2nd stage of Aral Sea rehabilitation project not approved by Uzbekistan yet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Uzbekistan has some questions regarding the second stage of the Northern Aral Sea Rehabilitation Project. Krymbek Kusherbayev, Governor of Kyzylorda region, told a briefing today.

"As you know, the Head of State commissioned the Government to implement the project. The World Bank backed it. Our Uzbek partners approved the project and its first stage, in general. However, now they have some questions regarding the second stage," explained Kusherbayev. According to him, a regular meeting of the World Bank experts, Government officials of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will be held next week. "In my opinion, we should continue this project. If the second stage is approved and completed, then water will return to the Aral Port. Almost all lake systems will be recovered and the northern part of the Aral Sea will be rehabilitated due to the project," the Governor noted.