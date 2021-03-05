EN
    16:08, 05 March 2021 | GMT +6

    2nd stage of COVID-19 vaccination campaign kicks off in E Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM 6,700 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine arrived in East Kazakhstan as the 2nd stage of COVID-19 vaccination campaign kicked there off.

    As earlier reported, COVID-19 vaccination drive began in Kazakhstan on February 1. 1,300 medical workers working in the frontline were vaccinated first. Revaccination started on February 22 as the Sputnik V vaccine is a two dose vaccine. Today, March 5, the region started the 2nd stage of vaccination against coronavirus. Teachers and policemen are the next to get COVID-19 jabs.

    The vaccine was distributed among 47 medical organizations of the region. There are vaccination rooms at each outpatient clinic. All those who got vaccinated should stay for 30 minutes at a special room.


