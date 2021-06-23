2nd Ugandan Olympic team member in Japan tests positive for COVID

OSAKA. KAZINFORM - Another member of the Ugandan Olympic delegation has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Japan for next month's Tokyo Games, a western city hosting the team said Wednesday.

It was the second positive test among the nine-member team, which arrived in Japan on Saturday. One team member tested positive upon arrival at Narita airport, east of Tokyo. On Sunday, the remaining eight members of the delegation checked into their hotel in Izumisano in Osaka Prefecture.

On Tuesday, the entire delegation and a city official were deemed to have been in close contact with the first infected individual.

The city has asked the delegation members to remain in their hotel and refrain from training until July 3.