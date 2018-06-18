2nd World Theater Festival opens in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall hosted June 17 the opening of the 2nd World Theater Festival "Astana. The main cultural event will be held within the framework of "the celebrations of the 20th Anniversary of the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites QazaqConcert's press service.

The grand opening of the festival began with honoring prominent representatives of the world's theater ensembles and the stars of Kazakh theaters, who walked down the red carpet.

The traditional procession was followed by a concert. The ceremony was visited by Minister of Culture and Sportы of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, who emphasized that the festival helps to better understand the current state of theatre art, the main landmarks, and the prospects for the development.

The audience and guests could see the performances of "Naz" State Dance Theater, "Nomad" folklore ensemble, the Auezov Theater, the Abai Opera House, and "Astana Musical" State Theater.



According to the organizers, the residents and guests of Astana are provided with a unique opportunity to get to know the art of foreign theater companies in addition to Kazakhstan's best theaters. After all, famous world theaters from Italy, the UK, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Georgia, Japan, China, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia came to greet the capital on the Anniversary. Participating in the festival, 17 theaters from 13 capitals of the world will present 18 performances.

Moreover, renowned theatrical personalities, theater experts, and critics from far and near abroad will come to discuss the performances and determine contemporary theater trends.