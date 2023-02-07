2yo boy fights for his life after swallowing magnets

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A two-year-old boy in Karaganda underwent an emergency operation after he had swallowed tiny magnet balls, Kazinform reports.

On February 4 the toddler was rushed to the hospital after he had acute abdominal pain and vomiting. X-ray showed 11 tiny magnets in the boy’s digestive tract.

The doctors removed all the balls from his body and now the boy is staying in the ICU ward in stable condition.

Photo: Health Department of Karaganda region