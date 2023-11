KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A two-year-old boy died after falling out of the seventh-floor window in the city of Karaganda on May 9, Kazinform reports citing the regional emergency situations department.

The child born in 2021 fell out of the apartment window and died at the scene, it said in a statement.

The rescuers urge parents to take safety measures, not to leave children unattended, and to install window guards.