3.0 Modernization to let Kazakhstan drive innovations - EEC

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The implementation of the priorities reflected in the President's latest Address to the Nation will help Kazakhstan both set appropriate requirements to infrastructure and develop entire sectors of industry. Deputy Director of the Department for Technical Regulation and Accreditation of the Eurasian Economic Commission Vyacheslav Burmistrov said.

“The priorities outlined by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev are as relevant as ever. Today we witness the beginning of the so-called fourth industrial revolution: new industries are actively developing with the use of digital technologies and breakthrough, revolutionary products are brought to the market,” the EEC representative says.

According to him, in order to ensure socio-economic development of the EAEU economies, one should not only meet modern challenges, but also forecast them and set requirements to new products in advance.

In this regard, according to Burmistrov, the objective of the Commission and each EAEU country is to form an appropriate system of requirements to products due to which the producers will be able to evaluate their safety and the consumers will be sure that these products do not bring any risks to their health.

“Besides, the global technological changes in future, will likely, require complete rethink of the technical regulation system. I mean not only products’ safety but also the importance of data safety and the opportunity of safeguard data transfer,” Burmistrov adds.

“In whole, the implementation of the priorities reflected in the Presidential Address, will help Kazakhstan drive setting requirements to infrastructure and develop entire industries,” the EEC representative concluded.