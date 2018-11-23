3,000 hectares of forests dried out in Atyrau region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 3,000 hectares of forests dried out on the shore of the Zhayik River in Atyrau region. Vice Minister of Agriculture Yerlan Nyssanbayev said it at the Governmental Hour in the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform reports.

The Vice Minister said he is aware of the situation with drying forests in Atyrau region.



He said the situation was caused by water level decrease and uncontrolled cattle grazing.



"We are planning to open a special reserve to preserve, restore and reproduce forest trees namely on this shore of the river," said Nyssanbayev.