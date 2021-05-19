3,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty city health department told about the health situation, Kazinform reports.

As of May 18 some 525 (local) new coronavirus cases, including 55 asymptomatic, were detected in the city. 320 were discharged from hospitals, while 250 were admitted. 2,837 (including 100 children) are staying at hospitals, 192 are at the ICU. 28 of them are on life support.

3,209 people are being monitored at their homes by mobile brigades and telemedicine centre. 2,829 of them have mild or moderate symptoms of the virus.

3,000 were given QazVac vaccine, 4,790 Sinopharm.As of May 18, 277,144 were administered the vaccine against COVID-19. 30,518 of them are people aged 60 and older.

There are 217 vaccination rooms in the city with 315 vaccination brigades involved.