3,023 air passengers arrive in Kazakhstan with COVID-19 tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – All air passengers arrived in Kazakhstan on May 3 had COVID-19 PCR tests, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

20 international flights from Germany, the UAE, Belarus, Georgia, Turkey, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on May 3, 2021,

According to the commission, 3,023 people arrived by air in Kazakhstan in the past day, including 1,627 in Almaty city, 711 in Nur-Sultan city, 517 in Shymkent city, and 168 in Aktau city. All the passengers had COVID-19 PCR tests.

Notably, the country has recorded 2,076 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.







