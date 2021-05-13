3,025 air passengers arrive in Kazakhstan with COVID-19 tests in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – All air passengers arrived in Kazakhstan on May 12 had COVID-19 PCR tests, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

25 international flights from Germany, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, South Korea, Georgia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Mongolia, Serbia, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on May 12, 2021.

According to the commission, 3,025 people arrived by air in Kazakhstan in the past day, including 1,796 in Almaty city, 683 in Nur-Sultan city, 148 in Shymkent city, 10 in Semey city, 123 in Atyrau city, 192 in Aktobe city, and 73 in Uralsk city. All the passengers had COVID-19 PCR tests.