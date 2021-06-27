3,130,095 Kazakhstanis given 1st shot of vaccine against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 3,130,095 Kazakhstanis were administered the 1st component of the vaccine against coronavirus infection so far, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

As earlier reported, 23,552 people are being treated for COVID-19 the countrywide as of now.