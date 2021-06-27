EN
    11:44, 27 June 2021 | GMT +6

    3,130,095 Kazakhstanis given 1st shot of vaccine against COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 3,130,095 Kazakhstanis were administered the 1st component of the vaccine against coronavirus infection so far, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

    3,130,095 Kazakhstanis were administered the 1st component of the vaccine against coronavirus infection, 1,891,022 the 2nd component as of June 27.

    As earlier reported, 23,552 people are being treated for COVID-19 the countrywide as of now.


