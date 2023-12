3,166 Kazakhstanis recovered from coronavirus in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours some 3,166 Kazakhstanis recovered from coronavirus infection, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

499 beat COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan, 1,009 in Almaty, 341 in Akmola region, 328 in Almaty region, 161 in Atyrau region, 142 in east Kazakhstan, 75 in Zhambyl region, 45 in West Kazakhstan, 346 in Karaganda region, 25 in Kostanay region, 57 in Kyzylorda region, 56 in Mangistau region, 33 in Pavlodar region, 10 in North Kazakhstan, 39 in Turkestan region. The country’s recoveries reached 316, 003.