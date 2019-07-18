3,200 Kazakhstanis to perform Hajj to Makkah

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – This year 3,200 residents of Kazakhstan will perform pilgrimage to Makkah, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Chairman of the Committee for Religious Affairs of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Nukezhanov, from 30 July through 20 August, 3,200 people from Kazakhstan will go on a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia as per the quota allocated. Last year, 3,000 people performed the Hajj.

«The quota was granted to us by Saudi Arabia. In addition, the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan has also approved a Hajj mission that will help pilgrims. It consists of 12 people, including 8 representatives of the Spiritual Administration to be led by Deputy Mufti, a representative of the Religious Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Information and Social Development, and 3 physicians. The purpose of it is to resolve any issues on the ground,» he told a press briefing.

Yerzhan Nukezhanov told reporters that the transportation of pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be carried out by two airlines - Kazakhstan’s Scat and Saudi Arabia’s Flynas domestic. The first flight will be from the cities of Aktau and Shymkent.

«From July 30 through August 20, two airlines – Kazakhstan’s Scat and Saudi Arabia’s Flynas - will transport 1,600 people from Almaty to Medina, from Almaty to Jeddah, from Shymkent to Jeddah, from Aktau to Jeddah, and from Nur-Sultan to Jeddah. It should be mentioned that 89% of the Kazakhstani pilgrims will land in Jeddah first and then will go to Medina. 11% will fly directly to Medina,» said Nukezhanov.