    10:34, 29 October 2020 | GMT +6

    3,201 people under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,201 people, including 287 children, are being treated for the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Of 3,201 COVID-19 patients, 2,289 are being treated as in-patients and 912 - as out-patients.

    There are 117 people with severe COVID-19 and 13 with critical COVID-19 in the country. The number of COVID-19 patients put on ventilators is 15.


    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
